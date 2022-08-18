Cue Health's Molecular COVID-19 Test At Par With Lab Based PCR Tests

- Cue Health Inc HLTH announced the preprint publication of an independent clinical study demonstrating that its point of care (POC) molecular COVID-19 test is as accurate as a centralized lab-based RT-PCR.
- Cue's molecular test produces results in approximately 20 minutes.
- The study presents findings from a head-to-head comparison of the Cue COVID-19 test against lab-based RT-PCR on paired samples from 3,037 individuals.
- Also Read: Despite 36% Fall, Cue Health Q2 Revenues Exceed Expectations.
- The findings revealed a 99.4% match between results from Cue's test and the reference PCR tests, including 100% clinical sensitivity to detect positive cases, yielding no false negatives.
- Of this testing population, 98.7% were asymptomatic at varying infection and viral load stages.
- Cue's COVID-19 test has been authorized for use in the U.S. under FDA's Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for professional use at the point of care by healthcare providers and certified laboratories and for over-the-counter use.
- It is also authorized for use in Canada through Interim Order authorization from Health Canada.
- Price Action: HLTH shares closed 0.23% lower at $4.28 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.