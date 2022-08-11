Despite 36% Fall, Cue Health Q2 Revenues Exceed Expectations

- Cue Health Inc HLTH reported Q2 sales of $87.7 million, down 36% Y/Y, but exceeded guidance due to stronger than anticipated COVID-19 testing orders from existing customers. The analysts estimated sales of $52.90 million.
- Product revenues were $84.4 million compared to $137.4 million in Q2 2021.
- Cue posted $80.5 million in private sector revenue, up from $32.4 million a year ago.
- Disposable test cartridge revenue in Q2 2022 was $82.9 million.
- The company noted plans to submit its standalone test for influenza to the FDA for de novo approval in Q3 for at-home and point-of-care use.
- The firm's multiplex COVID-19 and influenza test are also on track for FDA submission for Emergency Use Authorization in Q3.
- The company also plans to begin clinical trials for its respiratory syncytial virus test in Q3.
- Cue Health said studies for the multiplex chlamydia and gonorrhea test are planned for the second half of 2022.
- Cue Health posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.37), beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $(0.46).
- Cue Health exited the third quarter with $363.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and entered a $100 million secured revolving credit facility on June 30.
- The company said Q3 revenues are expected to be $55-$60 million, compared to the consensus of $54.59 million.
- Price Action: HLTH shares closed 16.8% higher at $5.70 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.