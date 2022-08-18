Elon Musk Attends Wyoming Fundraiser Held In Support Of Trump-Backed Candidate Who Trounced Liz Cheney

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk attended a fundraiser in support of Harriet Hageman — a Republican nominee backed by former President Donald Trump— on Wednesday.

What Happened: The event, held at Teton Village near Jackson Hole, Wyoming where organizer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Musk led a fireside chat, reported Fox News.

Participants at the event shared photos with Musk on Twitter. The event was closed to the press.

Why It Matters: Musk’s SpaceX carries out operations in Bakersfield, California, which falls in the district represented by McCarthy, noted Fox News.

Musk professed centrism in a tweet on Wednesday and said, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

Hageman, who is backed by Trump, scored a definitive victory over Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo) on Wednesday. The event was held on the same day as Cheney lost the primary race.

In June, Musk said he voted for Republicans for the first time ever. At the time, he said he prefers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president’s office.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower at $911.99 in the regular session and fell another 0.3% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

