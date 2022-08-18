Elon Musk Attends Wyoming Fundraiser Held In Support Of Trump-Backed Candidate Who Trounced Liz Cheney

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk attended a fundraiser in support of Harriet Hageman — a Republican nominee backed by former President Donald Trump— on Wednesday.
What Happened: The event, held at Teton Village near Jackson Hole, Wyoming where organizer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Musk led a fireside chat, reported Fox News.
Participants at the event shared photos with Musk on Twitter. The event was closed to the press.
Bucket list #selfie Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/MBAC8PV2PC— Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) August 17, 2022
We should be actively inspiring great things— Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) August 17, 2022
- @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/3PeXhycPyb
See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares
Why It Matters: Musk’s SpaceX carries out operations in Bakersfield, California, which falls in the district represented by McCarthy, noted Fox News.
Musk professed centrism in a tweet on Wednesday and said, “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”
To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2022
Hageman, who is backed by Trump, scored a definitive victory over Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo) on Wednesday. The event was held on the same day as Cheney lost the primary race.
In June, Musk said he voted for Republicans for the first time ever. At the time, he said he prefers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president’s office.
Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 0.8% lower at $911.99 in the regular session and fell another 0.3% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Musk Fancies Himself A 'Free Speech Absolutist,' Pitches Futurism In Magazine Run By China Censor
Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia via Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.