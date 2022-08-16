Amazon's Pay, Safety Practices Are Front In Center Amid Mass Walkouts In California: Report

- Over 150 Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers at its largest air hub in California, known as KSBD, walked off the job earlier this week to demand higher pay and safety improvements, CNBC reports.
- Amazon disputed that about 74 workers walked out of the facility's 1,500 employees.
- A group of employees at the San Bernardino facility organized under the moniker Inland Empire Amazon Workers United coordinated the move.
- The union urged Amazon to hike the base pay rate to $22 an hour, up from $17 an hour.
- Amazon full-time employees at the facility can earn up to $19.25 an hour, depending on their shift.
- More than 900 employees have signed a petition demanding pay raises.
- The group also raised concerns about "suffocating" heat.
- "While we're always listening and looking at ways to improve, we remain proud of the competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and engaging, safe work experience we provide our teams in the region," Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan said.
- The walkout coincided with a spike in organizing activity across Amazon's warehouse and delivery workforce.
- Federal prosecutors in New York and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspected some Amazon warehouses following criticism from lawmakers, regulators, activist groups, and its workers over its treatment of warehouse and delivery employees.
- Warehouse employees brought death threats and racist charges against Amazon.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.85% at $144.039 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
