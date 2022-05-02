Amazon Workers Vote Against Unionizing Second Warehouse; Company To Get Hearing That Could Overturn First Union Vote
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers have voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, with 618 to 380 against joining the Labor Union, Reuters reported. The turnout was 61%,
- It could slow the momentum for labor union advocates that demanded better pay and job security since the pandemic.
- Earlier, around 55% of employees who voted from Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the borough of Staten Island looked to join the Amazon Labor Union, which demanded higher pay and job security.
- For that result, Amazon accused the NLRB Brooklyn of supporting the union drive and provoking workers to vote in their favor.
- Also Read: Amazon Workers Gear Up For Second NYC Union Elections
- Citing the Brooklyn NLRB office's conduct, Amazon secured the case's transfer to NLRB Phoenix.
- Amazon's objections to a landmark New York City warehouse union election justify a hearing that could overturn the result, Reuters reports based on a National Labor Relations Board Phoenix.
- NLRB Phoenix saw the evidence behind Amazon's claims as grounds for overturning the election.
- The ALU saw minimal chances of a hearing with no official vetting of Amazon's alleged evidence.
- Amazon disclosed that fewer than a third of the employees at the site voted for the union.
- The NLRB saw its enforcement actions against Amazon consistent with its congressional mandate.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.18% at $2,490 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Top Stories Tech