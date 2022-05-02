 Skip to main content

Amazon Workers Vote Against Unionizing Second Warehouse; Company To Get Hearing That Could Overturn First Union Vote
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers have voted against unionizing a second warehouse in New York City in the borough of Staten Island, known as LDJ5, with 618 to 380 against joining the Labor Union, Reuters reported. The turnout was 61%,
  • It could slow the momentum for labor union advocates that demanded better pay and job security since the pandemic.
  • Earlier, around 55% of employees who voted from Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in the borough of Staten Island looked to join the Amazon Labor Union, which demanded higher pay and job security. 
  • For that result, Amazon accused the NLRB Brooklyn of supporting the union drive and provoking workers to vote in their favor.
  • Also Read: Amazon Workers Gear Up For Second NYC Union Elections
  • Citing the Brooklyn NLRB office's conduct, Amazon secured the case's transfer to NLRB Phoenix. 
  • Amazon's objections to a landmark New York City warehouse union election justify a hearing that could overturn the result, Reuters reports based on a National Labor Relations Board Phoenix.
  • NLRB Phoenix saw the evidence behind Amazon's claims as grounds for overturning the election.
  • The ALU saw minimal chances of a hearing with no official vetting of Amazon's alleged evidence.
  • Amazon disclosed that fewer than a third of the employees at the site voted for the union.
  • The NLRB saw its enforcement actions against Amazon consistent with its congressional mandate.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.18% at $2,490 on Monday.

