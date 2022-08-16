NexImmune Price Target Cut By 75%, Plus Wells Fargo Lowers PT Price Target On These Stocks

- Raymond James cut the price target for NexImmune, Inc. NEXI from $12 to $3. NexImmune shares rose 2.4% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL from $325 to $300. Charles River Laboratories shares fell 0.5% to close at $231.89 on Monday.
- Truist Securities raised Life Storage, Inc. LSI price target from $132 to $138. Life Storage shares rose 0.9% to close at $136.76 on Monday.
- Needham raised the price target on Nerdy, Inc. NRDY from $4 to $5. Nerdy shares rose 1.1% to $3.62 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised price target for SITE Centers Corp. SITC from $15 to $17. SITE Centers shares rose 1% to $15.31 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. EGLX from $8 to $6. Enthusiast Gaming shares rose 1.6% to close at $1.96 on Monday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for PotlatchDeltic Corporation PCH from $70 to $65. PotlatchDeltic shares fell 0.1% to close at $49.10 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo reduced the price target on Bio-Techne Corporation TECH from $370 to $360. Bio-Techne dropped 2.1% to $370.12 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities raised the price target on Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR from $200 to $225. Extra Space Storage shares fell 1.1% to $211.41 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target on aTyr Pharma, Inc. LIFE from $11 to $14. aTyr Pharma shares rose 2.5% to $3.73 in pre-market trading.
