Jack Dorsey Joins In On The Joke As Social Media Users Note Striking Resemblance Between Museum Exhibit And Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey commented on a post on the social media platform, which featured a museum exhibit bearing resemblance to Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
What Happened: The Block Inc SQ CEO commented “Meta” on a tweet he shared from the feed of RiotGames Product Designer Arix King.
August 15, 2022
King said the exhibit was a baby Jesus sculpture at the LA Museum of Art, which he said resembled Zuckerberg.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus also jumped on Dorsey’s thread and shared a photo of a sculpture featuring what appeared to be the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus — both of which looked uncannily similar to the Meta Platforms CEO.
August 15, 2022
See Also: How To Buy Meta (Formerly Facebook) Shares
Why It Matters: Dorsey’s “Meta” pun can be seen as a reference to the artwork or the company, depending on the reader.
This is not the first time Dorsey has used clever wordplay in relation to Zuckerberg and the company the latter heads.
In January, when it was reported that Zuckerberg was considering a sale of Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Diem, Dorsey reacted by saying “carpe diem.”
Carpe diem is usually said as an encouragement to make the most of the present time while disregarding the future.
Price Action: On Monday, Twitter and Meta Platforms shares closed 0.5% and 0.2% higher at $44.50 and $180.89 respectively in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Jack Dorsey Says 'End' The Chinese Communist Party Over Xi Jinping's 'Relentless' Zero-COVID Routine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.