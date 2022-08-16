Jack Dorsey Joins In On The Joke As Social Media Users Note Striking Resemblance Between Museum Exhibit And Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey commented on a post on the social media platform, which featured a museum exhibit bearing resemblance to Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

What Happened: The Block Inc SQ CEO commented “Meta” on a tweet he shared from the feed of RiotGames Product Designer Arix King.

King said the exhibit was a baby Jesus sculpture at the LA Museum of Art, which he said resembled Zuckerberg.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus also jumped on Dorsey’s thread and shared a photo of a sculpture featuring what appeared to be the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus — both of which looked uncannily similar to the Meta Platforms CEO.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s “Meta” pun can be seen as a reference to the artwork or the company, depending on the reader.

This is not the first time Dorsey has used clever wordplay in relation to Zuckerberg and the company the latter heads.

In January, when it was reported that Zuckerberg was considering a sale of Facebook’s cryptocurrency project Diem, Dorsey reacted by saying “carpe diem.”

Carpe diem is usually said as an encouragement to make the most of the present time while disregarding the future.

Price Action: On Monday, Twitter and Meta Platforms shares closed 0.5% and 0.2% higher at $44.50 and $180.89 respectively in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

