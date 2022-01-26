How Jack Dorsey Reacted To News Mark Zuckerberg Is Considering A Sale of Crypto Project Diem

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 26, 2022 2:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Jack Dorsey Reacted To News Mark Zuckerberg Is Considering A Sale of Crypto Project Diem

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey has responded to news that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is exploring a sale of the controversial cryptocurrency project Diem.

What Happened: Dorsey tweeted “Carpe Diem” in response to a report by Bloomberg that the Diem Association set up by Meta to manage the digital token is weighing a sale of its assets after regulators opposed the project. His tweet suggested that the project will be shut down soon.

Carpe Diem is a Latin phrase meaning “seize the day,” and is used for saying that people should enjoy the present rather than worrying about the future.

Diem, unlike the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was proposed as a so-called stable coin.

See Also: Meta Plans To Allow Users To Mint, Sell NFTs On Facebook, Instagram: Report

Why It Matters: In June 2019, Meta Platforms — then known as Facebook —announced plans to launch its own digital currency called Libra within the next year.

However, companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) bowed out of the project after it faced stiff opposition from regulators around the world.

Libra was later renamed as Diem Association, but faced another setback after the project’s co-creator David Marcus left Meta last year.

Silvergate Capital Corp.’s (NYSE:SI) affiliate Silvergate Bank was selected to issue the Diem stablecoin, but the move faced stiff resistance from the U.S. Federal Reserve and dealt the Diem project “a final blow,” as per the Bloomberg report.

Price Action: Meta Platforms shares closed almost 2.8% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $300.15, but rose 0.1% in the after-hours session to $300.54.

Read Next: Elon Musk-McDonald's Exchange Over Dogecoin Sparks Creation Of New Cryptocurrency — And It's Up Over 50000% Within Hours

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Price Rising Above $1M By 2030

Cathie Wood's Ark Sees Bitcoin Price Rising Above $1M By 2030

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says the price of a single Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could rise above $1 million by 2030. read more
Edward Snowden, Nayib Bukele And Others Reacts To IMF Wanting El Salvador To Drop Bitcoin: 'Somebody Sounds Nervous'

Edward Snowden, Nayib Bukele And Others Reacts To IMF Wanting El Salvador To Drop Bitcoin: 'Somebody Sounds Nervous'

Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden took aim at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for dishing out advice to El Salvador on its use of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender. read more
Is This News Driving Solana To Outperform Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

Is This News Driving Solana To Outperform Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) traded over 4% at $93.67 higher over 24 hours leading up to Tuesday night as a buzz grew that non fungible token marketplace OpenSea is working on integrating the cryptocurrency.  read more
Is The Worst Really Over Now For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Analyst Says Not Unless The Apex Crypto Claws Back Above This Level

Is The Worst Really Over Now For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Analyst Says Not Unless The Apex Crypto Claws Back Above This Level

Major coins flashed gains Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.4% to $1.75 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.5% higher over 24 hours at $36,888.24. For the week, it has fallen 13%. read more