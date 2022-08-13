Kim Jong-un Lifts Mask Mandate, Distancing Rules After North Korea Declared COVID-19 Victory

After North Korea declared a "shining victory" over COVID-19 this week, the supreme leader of the isolated nation eased the face mask mandate and other social distancing rules in the country.

What Happened: Kim Jong-un presided over a COVID-19 meeting on Wednesday and ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures three months after the hermit nation's first acknowledgment of the virus outbreak in the country, state media said on Saturday.

Kim added that North Korea must maintain a "steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier" while easing COVID-19 rules.

The state media KCNAWatch reported that along with the mask-wearing obligation, the isolated nation also dropped other rules such as the limit on service time of commercial and public facilities in all areas except border regions.

Pyongyang recommended that those experiencing respiratory symptoms should wear masks and urged citizens to maintain vigilance against "abnormal things," which North Korea has often cited as a cause of infection.

Meanwhile, since July 29, Pyongyang has reported no new virus cases.

Photo: Created with an image from Prachatai on flickr