The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, on Thursday declared a "shining victory" over COVID-19 as his influential sister revealed that he had a "high fever" and was "seriously ill" during a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
What Happened: Kim Yo Jong blamed South Korea for the outbreak as she repeated the dubious claim of leaflets from the South spreading the COVID-19 virus in the isolated nation.
She vowed to "eradicate" South Korean leaders and said that the "South Korean puppets" sent "dirty objects" across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, according to the state-owned news agency KCNAWatch.
The developments came after Kim ordered the lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May after the isolated nation detected its first COVID-19 case since the pandemic's start.
He added that North Korea must maintain a "steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis."
Since July 29, Pyongyang has reported no new virus cases.
Meanwhile, South Korea's unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs expressed regret over North Korea's leaflet claims.
"We express strong regrets over North Korea repeatedly making groundless claims over the route of the COVID and making very disrespectful and threatening remarks," the ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.
