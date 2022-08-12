Morgan Stanley Sees EPAM Best Positioned To Tap Digital Transformation Spend

- Morgan Stanley analyst reiterated Overweight on EPAM Systems, Inc EPAM and $480 price target.
- Management’s progress on its relocation initiatives underpins the company’s target of at least +20% Y/Y organic growth in a normalized environment, he noted.
- All of which were supported by solid demand, healthy pricing, and an ability to hire and train talent while navigating geopolitical uncertainty.
- Also Read: EPAM Clocks 36% Revenue Growth In Q2; Beats Consensus Handsomely
- His multiple is broadly in-line with that of EPAM’s closest digital pure-play IT Services peers, which he saw as warranted given signs of resiliency in demand for EPAM’s services and delivery footprint.
- The analyst remained constructive on EPAM’s execution abilities around recruiting and delivery and its ability to deliver compounding growth in the future.
- He believes that EPAM is among the best-positioned IT Services companies to benefit from digital transformation spending given its 100% digital exposure, agile development-focused nearshore workforce, and disciplined acquisition-focused capital allocation strategy.
- Price Action: EPAM shares traded higher by 2.01% at $444.36 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.