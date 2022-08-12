Cowen Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 78%; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes

- Cowen & Co. cut the price target for The RealReal, Inc. REAL from $14 to $3. RealReal shares fell 0.7% to $3.1388 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Olo Inc. OLO from $13 to $9. Olo shares fell 32.6% to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised Toast, Inc. TOST price target from $18 to $25. Toast shares rose 13.4% to $20.63 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Holley Inc. HLLY from $13 to $9. Holley shares fell 0.2% to $6.26 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel reduced price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX from $35 to $28. Six Flags Entertainment shares fell 1.3% to $20.84 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $300 to $330. Cigna shares fell 0.4% to close at $286.00 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Nkarta, Inc. NKTX from $60 to $38. Nkarta shares rose 4.2% to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson reduced the price target on SmartRent, Inc. SMRT from $7.5 to $6. SmartRent gained 1.3% to close at $5.61 on Thursday.
- Truist Securities cut the price target on Travel + Leisure Co. TNL from $78 to $72. Travel + Leisure shares rose 1.8% to close at $45.76 on Thursday.
- Needham boosted the price target on Geron Corporation GERN from $2 to $3. Geron shares rose 0.1% to $2.0512 in pre-market trading.
