Cisco Falls Prey To Cyber Breach Linked To Lapsus$: Report

- Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO disclosed becoming aware of being a cyberattack victim on May 24.
- A hacker repeatedly attempted to access Cisco’s corporate network.
- Cisco acknowledged that the hacker aimed to encrypt files, Bloomberg reports.
- Cisco became aware after the hacker leaked a list of the files it had stolen on the dark web.
- An investigation determined that the hacker broke into Cisco’s network by cracking into an employee’s personal Google account, which synchronized their saved passwords across the web.
- Cisco had “not identified any evidence suggesting that the attacker gained access to critical internal systems.
- Investigators believe an adversary conducted the attack previously identified for several notorious cybercrime groups UNC2447, Lapsus$, and Yanluowang ransomware operators.
- UNC2447 targeted organizations with ransomware in Europe and North America as per Mandiant cybersecurity firm.
- Yanluowang, a ransomware variant, has targeted U.S. corporations since August 2021, according to Symantec.
- The Lapsus$ group was allegedly behind attacks against technology companies, including Okta Inc OKTA, Microsoft Corp MSFT, and Nvidia Corp NVDA.
- Price Action: CSCO shares closed higher by 2.45% at $46.02 on Wednesday.
