Donald Trump Reportedly Worried Republicans Visiting His Club Are 'Wearing A Wire'

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly worried about persons in his inner circle wearing a “wire” and his phones being tapped.
What Happened: Trump asked his close associates this summer if he was being snooped on by federal authorities, RollingStone reported citing people familiar with the matter.
A RollingStone source said that Trump asked if his communications were monitored by Biden. The source described the former U.S. leader as asking, “Do you think our phones are tapped?”
“He’s talked about this seriously [in the past few months], but I know of one time when he made a joke that was something like, ‘Be careful what you say on the phone!,’” the person told Rolling Stone.
Another person close to Trump said that the latter wondered if Republicans visiting his clubs could be “wearing a wire.”
See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock
Why It Matters: The former president and his advisers are trying to figure out if there is a “mole,” or a “rat” in his inner circle, according to the report.
Meanwhile, loyalists have been passing on their suspicions to Trump, according to an adviser to the former president.
Stephanie Grisham, a former aide, said that when she worked for Trump “it was an everyday obsession [about] who was leaking, who was cooperating with what.”
“He’d regularly ask me and others, ‘Do you think I can trust this person?’ or ‘Do you trust this person?’ or tell me to ‘go find the leaker.’”
Grisham said while Trump demands “total loyalty” he turns on people at a moment’s notice. She said, “Who can he trust? It’s just a shitty, sad way to live.”
This week, Trump said his Mara-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He said the “unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” on Truth Social.
Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, a company the former president chairs. It is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
Price Action: On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition shares closed 0.9% higher at $30.27 in regular trading and fell 0.2% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Trump's Legal Team Was In Talks With Justice Department Over Records At Mar-a-Lago Months Before FBI Search: WaPo
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.