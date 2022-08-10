Apple Supplier Foxconn Being Pushed By Taiwan To Unwind $800M In Chinese Chipmaker: FT

Taiwanese national security officials are pushing Apple Inc's AAPL supplier Foxconn to unwind its $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, according to a Financial Times report.
What Happened: A senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues told the publication that the deal would definitely not go through.
The development comes as Taipei seeks to align itself more closely with the U.S. after Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation last week in the face of escalating threats from Beijing.
See Also: Apple Could Restore Much-Missed iPhone Feature Discontinued In 2017
The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, announced its investment last month that would it the second-largest shareholder in Tsinghua.
The Taiwanese cabinet commission has yet to formally review the investments, according to the report citing an unnamed person who was briefed on the matter. He said the officials from the National Security Council and the Mainland Affairs Council believe the deal needs to be blocked.
Earlier, a Reuters report, citing the Taiwanese government deputy executive secretary of the Economy Ministry, noted that Foxconn could be fined T$25 million ($837,577) if it pursues its deal with Tsinghua.
Apart from Apple, Foxconn supplies to big techs like Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL, and Sony Group Corporation SONY.
Read Next: Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.