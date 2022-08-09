Apple, Inc. AAPL is working on fixing one irritant that iPhone users have been facing for a while. The latest iOS16 beta showed the battery icon displaying the charge percentage in the status bar at the top of the screen, Tech Crunch reported.

That would give users an indication as to when their iPhone will drain out and plan their charging accordingly.

What Happened: The iOS16 beta 5 version has the battery charge indicator, but it has to be enabled by those running the beta testing, Tech Crunch said. The option to enable it is available in the battery corner of the Settings menu above the “Low Power Mode” toggle, it added.

The update will likely be part of the full iOS release, the report said.

Why It Matters: CNBC noted that with the iOS 16 beta 5, the battery percentage is displayed on the battery icon. If this feature makes it to the full iOS release, it could come in handy with Apple's "always-on display" feature on the next iPhone upgrade.

The battery percentage indicator was initially part of the iPhone 3GS and was available until the versions before the iPhone X that was released in 2017. The iPhone X had a notched display that provided little room for displaying the battery charge percentage at the top. Instead, it was displayed when users swipe down notifications.

