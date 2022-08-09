Apple, Inc. AAPL is working on fixing one irritant that iPhone users have been facing for a while. The latest iOS16 beta showed the battery icon displaying the charge percentage in the status bar at the top of the screen, Tech Crunch reported.
That would give users an indication as to when their iPhone will drain out and plan their charging accordingly.
What Happened: The iOS16 beta 5 version has the battery charge indicator, but it has to be enabled by those running the beta testing, Tech Crunch said. The option to enable it is available in the battery corner of the Settings menu above the “Low Power Mode” toggle, it added.
The update will likely be part of the full iOS release, the report said.
Read why Apple is delaying the launch of the iPadOS by a month
Why It Matters: CNBC noted that with the iOS 16 beta 5, the battery percentage is displayed on the battery icon. If this feature makes it to the full iOS release, it could come in handy with Apple's "always-on display" feature on the next iPhone upgrade.
The battery percentage indicator was initially part of the iPhone 3GS and was available until the versions before the iPhone X that was released in 2017. The iPhone X had a notched display that provided little room for displaying the battery charge percentage at the top. Instead, it was displayed when users swipe down notifications.
Price Action: Apple closed Monday’s session down 0.29% at $164.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.