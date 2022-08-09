Snap Rolls Out Parental Control Tools Following Backlash: Report

- Snap Inc SNAP has introduced a parental control tools Family Center allowing parents to see who their teens are talking to, Reuters reports.
- With the teens' consent, parents can invite them to join Family Center on Snapchat, enabling them to view their kids' friends list and who they have messaged on the app in the past seven days. Parents can also confidentially report any concerning accounts.
- Snap looks to launch additional features in the coming months, including notifications to parents when their teen reports abuse from a user.
- In October, Snap and its tech peers TikTok and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube testified before U.S. lawmakers for harming the youth via harmful content.
- Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram also testified in a Senate hearing in December after a Facebook whistleblower alleged that the app harmed some teens' mental health and body image.
- Instagram launched its Family Center in March.
- In China, the regulators had halted approving game monetization licenses in July 2021 to contain teenager obsession.
- Reports suggested that Snap could either slow hiring or eliminate jobs akin to its peers to beat the macro uncertainties and economic slowdown.
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 0.58% at $10.35 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
