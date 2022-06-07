China's Game Approval List Continues To Miss Leading Names Like Tencent, NetEase

- China's gaming regulator granted publishing licenses to 60 games, Reuters reports.
- However, the list missed titles belonging to leading players, like Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY and NetEase, Inc NTES.
- The list also missed foreign titles, extending the dry spell for imported video games.
- China bypassed the list for May for reasons undisclosed.
- The April list also missed titles belonging to Tencent and Bilibili Inc BILI.
- China stopped approving game monetization licenses in July 2021 to contain teenager obsession.
- China had previously suspended gaming approval in 2018.
- Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 1.17% at $102.56 on the last check Tuesday.
