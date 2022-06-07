China's Game Approval List Continues To Miss Leading Names Like Tencent, NetEase

by

China's gaming regulator granted publishing licenses to 60 games, Reuters reports.

However, the list missed titles belonging to leading players, like Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY and NetEase, Inc NTES .

and . The list also missed foreign titles, extending the dry spell for imported video games.

China bypassed the list for May for reasons undisclosed.

The April list also missed titles belonging to Tencent and Bilibili Inc BILI .

. China stopped approving game monetization licenses in July 2021 to contain teenager obsession.

China had previously suspended gaming approval in 2018.

Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 1.17% at $102.56 on the last check Tuesday.

