ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

China's Game Approval List Continues To Miss Leading Names Like Tencent, NetEase

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read
  • China's gaming regulator granted publishing licenses to 60 games, Reuters reports.
  • However, the list missed titles belonging to leading players, like Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY and NetEase, Inc NTES.
  • The list also missed foreign titles, extending the dry spell for imported video games.
  • Also Read: Here's Why DiDi, And These Two Chinese Stocks Are Trading Higher Today
  • China bypassed the list for May for reasons undisclosed.
  • The April list also missed titles belonging to Tencent and Bilibili Inc BILI.
  • China stopped approving game monetization licenses in July 2021 to contain teenager obsession.
  • China had previously suspended gaming approval in 2018.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 1.17% at $102.56 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia