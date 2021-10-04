 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Accuses Company Of 'Betrayal Of Democracy'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 3:14am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Accuses Company Of 'Betrayal Of Democracy'

A Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) whistleblower has accused the social media company of “betrayal of democracy” for turning off some of its safety measures immediately after the U.S. Presidential election in November 2020.

What Happened: The whistleblower who identified herself as Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic misinformation team, said on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that the Mark Zuckerberg-led company had introduced the safety measures after it recognized the risk of misinformation to the 2020 election.

However, Facebook turned off these safety measures and also dissolved the “Civic Integrity” unit to which Haugen was assigned, immediately after the election and just before the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, she said.

“As soon as the election was over, they turned them back off or they changed the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety. And that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me,” Haugen said on the ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) program aired Sunday.

The whistleblower noted that Facebook’s algorithm chooses content that is likely to make users angry and cause the most engagement on its platform.

See Also: Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

Why It Matters: Haugen revealed herself as the source of internal documents that were shared by her earlier with the Wall Street Journal. She is set to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported in September that while researchers at Facebook found its photo and video sharing app Instagram to be harmful to teenagers, the company has downplayed the fact in public.

Facebook said last week that it will halt efforts to develop an Instagram for kids after the project met with widespread opposition from lawmakers.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed almost 1.1% higher in Friday’s trading at $343.01.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Images Of Apple Watch Series 7 Posted On Social Media, Then Deleted
Facebook Whistleblower Expected To Say Company Contributed To Capitol Riots on '60 Minutes'
Apple Could Be Targeting Facebook, Google Advertising Revenue Stream Via Latest Move
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
RBC Capital Sees Huge Potential In Facebook Because 'There's Just Nothing Else Quite Like It'
Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold: Chamath Palihapitiya On Hedging Against Inflation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Antitrust big tech Frances Haugen Mark ZuckerbergGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com