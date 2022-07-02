He's Back! Elon Musk Returns To Twitter After Disappearing For 10 Days: He's Tweeting About Pope Francis And More

"Feeling … perhaps … a little bored?" This was one of a series of tweets Elon Musk put out after his 10-day sabbatical from Twitter. The entertainer is back, bringing good cheer to his legion of followers and fodder for the press. In the first tweet since June 21, Musk paid homage to popular YouTuber Technoblade who passed away recently due to cancer. Technoblade has garnered over 12 million followers for himself from the videos he shared on playing the Minecraft video game. Musk shared an image as a tribute, which also had a takeaway for life.

Wise words from SJM pic.twitter.com/snVNttsvn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022

Musk has apparently visited Italy and met Pope Francis, and shared a picture of himself and four of his sons standing with the Holy See and captioned it "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday."

Musk also shared a throwback picture of his 40th birthday celebration in Venice along with his ex-wife Talulah Riley They were both seen wearing costumes and ballroom masks. Musk credited Riley for designing the dress and said she is a "party genius."

Venice, a site of Great Remembrance pic.twitter.com/GWR3xqsoQW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022

Musk's absence from the social media platform has set rumor mills grinding. A widely believed probable reason was that it may have to do with his impending deal to take Twitter, Inc. TWTR private.

