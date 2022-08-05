Palantir Looks To Ramp Up Headcount By 25%: Report

- Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR looks to boost its headcount by 25% by the end of the year to meet its ambitious sales targets, Bloomberg reports.
- Palantir has already hired or extended offers to 1,100 new employees so far this year. It aims to add another 300 before the end of the year.
- Palantir's headcount will soon reach around 3,670, up from 2,920 at the end of 2021.
- Palantir prioritized building a sales team as part of a larger goal to win government and commercial customers.
- The company had previously shared plans to add at least 175 people in sales this year.
- Of the 1,400 new hires planned for 2022, a significant portion outside of the sales department will be software engineers.
- Palantir's hiring drive is in stark contrast to the tech behemoths like Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, Meta Platforms Inc META, and Oracle Corp ORCL.
- Google recently shared plans to boost productivity while not eliminating the possibility of layoffs.
- Facebook employees fear job cuts up to 10% despite the company's denial.
- Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.78% at $11.52 on the last check Friday.
