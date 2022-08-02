Oracle Joins The Club For Downsizing Employees: Report

- Oracle Corp ORCL slashed jobs in marketing and the U.S. customer experience division, signaling a retreat in customer analytics and advertising services, Bloomberg reports.
- The job reductions coincided with Oracle's focus on health care to win a share in the cloud technology market.
- Junior sales employees and a division sales director were among those let go.
- Rumors of pending cuts floated across the division, but management had assured regarding the safety of the positions.
- The customer experience division was providing analytics and advertising services long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company.
- The company "decided to reorganize" the customer experience group "and move on," read the LinkedIn post of a former senior manager of sales engineering.
- Another post of an ousted manager cited the restructuring for the job reductions.
- Other posts by a former senior manager and group vice president detailed that Oracle cut some marketing positions.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google has declared plans to drive efficiency and improve employee focus while not ruling out the possibility of job cuts.
- Several firms, including Shopify Inc SHOP, Netflix, Inc NFLX, and Tesla, Inc TSLA, downsized employee strength to beat the current macro uncertainties.
