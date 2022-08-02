Oracle Joins The Club For Downsizing Employees: Report

by

Oracle Corp ORCL slashed jobs in marketing and the U.S. customer experience division, signaling a retreat in customer analytics and advertising services, Bloomberg reports.

The job reductions coincided with Oracle's focus on health care to win a share in the cloud technology market.

Junior sales employees and a division sales director were among those let go.

The customer experience division was providing analytics and advertising services long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company.

The company "decided to reorganize" the customer experience group "and move on," read the LinkedIn post of a former senior manager of sales engineering.

Another post of an ousted manager cited the restructuring for the job reductions.

Other posts by a former senior manager and group vice president detailed that Oracle cut some marketing positions.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google has declared plans to drive efficiency and improve employee focus while not ruling out the possibility of job cuts.

Google has declared plans to drive efficiency and improve employee focus while not ruling out the possibility of job cuts. Several firms, including Shopify Inc SHOP , Netflix, Inc NFLX , and Tesla, Inc TSLA , downsized employee strength to beat the current macro uncertainties.

, , downsized employee strength to beat the current macro uncertainties. Price Action: ORCL shares closed lower by 0.51% at $77.45 on Monday.

ORCL shares closed lower by 0.51% at $77.45 on Monday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

