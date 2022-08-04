FAA Requests Input On Sizes Of Airline Seats: Bloomberg

- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking feedback on the dimensions of airline seats, which some claim doesn't accommodate all body types, reported Bloomberg.
- The general public will have 90 days to comment on the minimum seat size requirements for passenger safety.
- The FAA specifically asked for feedback regarding how seat sizes impact disabled people's safety and those over age 60 and children.
- The average economy seat on the major US.. airlines varies between 17 and 18.5 inches.
- Even the most crowded seat arrangements have little effect on emergency evacuation, according to FAA research published in January 2021. A research participant's average weight was 88.5 kilograms, or around 195 pounds.
- According to a spokesperson, "The FAA encourages commenters to review the cabin evacuations study and provide information about the minimum dimensions of passenger seats that are necessary for safety."
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
