PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen As Finance Chief

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL , which issued its second-quarter results yesterday, has appointed Blake Jorgensen as CFO, effective August 3, 2022.

, which issued its second-quarter results yesterday, has appointed Blake Jorgensen as CFO, effective August 3, 2022. Jorgensen succeeds John Rainey, who resigned in May to join Walmart Inc. WMT

With Jorgensen's appointment, Gabrielle Rabinovitch will step down as the company's interim CFO. Rabinovitch will remain employed with the company as its SVP, Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations.

Jorgensen has extensive experience driving operational excellence and shareholder value, having served as CFO at industry-leading companies, including Electronic Arts Inc. EA , Levi Strauss & Co . LEVI , and Yahoo! Inc.

, . , and Yahoo! Inc. In addition, Mark Britto, EVP and Chief Product Officer, notified the company of his plan to retire at the end of the year.

Price Action: PYPL shares are trading higher by 12.84% at $101.14 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

