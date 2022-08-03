PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen As Finance Chief

- PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL, which issued its second-quarter results yesterday, has appointed Blake Jorgensen as CFO, effective August 3, 2022.
- Jorgensen succeeds John Rainey, who resigned in May to join Walmart Inc. WMT
- With Jorgensen’s appointment, Gabrielle Rabinovitch will step down as the company’s interim CFO. Rabinovitch will remain employed with the company as its SVP, Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations.
- Jorgensen has extensive experience driving operational excellence and shareholder value, having served as CFO at industry-leading companies, including Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI, and Yahoo! Inc.
- In addition, Mark Britto, EVP and Chief Product Officer, notified the company of his plan to retire at the end of the year.
- Price Action: PYPL shares are trading higher by 12.84% at $101.14 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
