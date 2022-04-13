Walmart Appoints PayPal CFO John Rainey As Finance Head
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has appointed John Rainey as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 6, 2022.
- Rainey joins the company from PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), where he currently serves as the CFO and EVP, Global Customer Operations.
- After almost seven years at PayPal, Rainey is leaving the company to join Walmart.
- He is also on Nasdaq Inc's (NASDAQ: NDAQ) board of directors.
- The company previously announced that Brett Biggs, who currently serves as CFO, would be leaving to begin a new chapter of opportunities in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Biggs will remain in the CFO role until June 6, 2022, and then serve as an advisor until he leaves the company on Jan. 31, 2023.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 0.67% at $153.25 on Tuesday.
