 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Appoints PayPal CFO John Rainey As Finance Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 6:31am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Appoints PayPal CFO John Rainey As Finance Head
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMThas appointed John Rainey as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 6, 2022.
  • Rainey joins the company from PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), where he currently serves as the CFO and EVP, Global Customer Operations.
  • After almost seven years at PayPal, Rainey is leaving the company to join Walmart.
  • He is also on Nasdaq Inc's (NASDAQ: NDAQ) board of directors.
  • The company previously announced that Brett Biggs, who currently serves as CFO, would be leaving to begin a new chapter of opportunities in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. Biggs will remain in the CFO role until June 6, 2022, and then serve as an advisor until he leaves the company on Jan. 31, 2023.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 0.67% at $153.25 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis High Holiday Game Hits The Market For 4/20: 'Suddenly Stoned,' And It's A Blast
5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy: Walmart, Coca-Cola And More
Walmart Whale Trades Spotted
Robot-Run ETF Known For Tesla, Apple Bets Cut Out Chipmakers In March And Bet On This Retail Giant Instead
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Reportedly Causing Seafood Disruptions, With Companies Rushing To Fill The Gap
Looking Into Walmart Inc's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com