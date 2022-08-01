Automatic Data Processing, Fiserv, WEX Get Minor Price Target Bumps To Reflect Better Than Expected Earnings

- Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev updated estimates and price targets despite solid Q2 to reflect the lingering macro environment in the year's second half.
- He slashed his price targets for Automatic Data Processing, Inc ADP ($257 from $250, reiterating a Buy), Fiserv, Inc FISV ($145 from $140, reiterating a Buy), and WEX Inc WEX ($220 vs. $212, reiterating a Buy).
- He saw ADP defying market odds for the better part of two years, and that continued in F4Q.
- Plus, ADP's initial FY23 guide exceeded the medium-term framework it provided at its 2021 investor day.
- He raised his FY23 estimates and PT to reflect the new FY23 guidance.
- As merchant acquiring growth exceeded expectations, FISV impressed on FinTech and Payments' revenue.
- He lifted his FY22 and medium-term estimates following solid results on the top line.
- As expected, WEX reported solid results that benefited from fuel price tailwinds.
- He added that WEX saw accelerating organic growth by excluding fuel price impacts.
- Price Action: ADP shares traded higher by 0.10% at $241.36 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
