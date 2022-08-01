Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. GOOG Director Frances Arnold sold a total of 1,230 shares at an average price of $116.44. The insider received around $143.22 thousand from selling those shares.

Alphabet Inc. Director Frances Arnold sold a total of 1,230 shares at an average price of $116.44. The insider received around $143.22 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Alphabet recently reported second quarter revenue of $69.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year.

Alphabet recently reported second quarter revenue of $69.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company. Internet media giant Google is a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Also check this: Chevron, Amazon And Some Other Big Gainers From Friday

Walmart

The Trade: Walmart Inc. WMT President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9,708 shares at an average price of $127.05. The insider received around $1.23 million as a result of the transaction.

President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9,708 shares at an average price of $127.05. The insider received around $1.23 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Walmart recently reduced its guidance for the current quarter and full year, citing rising prices for food and fuel.

Walmart recently reduced its guidance for the current quarter and full year, citing rising prices for food and fuel. What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 10,500 stores under 46 banners at the end of fiscal 2022, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

First Solar

The Trade: First Solar, Inc. FSLR CEO Mark Widmar sold a total of 32,239 shares at an average price of $89.72. The insider received around $2.89 million from selling those shares.

CEO Mark Widmar sold a total of 32,239 shares at an average price of $89.72. The insider received around $2.89 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: First Solar reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

First Solar reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. What First Solar Does: First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects.

Coca-Cola Company

The Trade: The Coca-Cola Company KO Chairman and CEO James Quincey sold a total of 32,000 shares at an average price of $64.09. The insider received around $2.05 million from selling those shares.

Chairman and CEO James Quincey sold a total of 32,000 shares at an average price of $64.09. The insider received around $2.05 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Coca-Cola recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year, to $11.30 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.54 billion.

Coca-Cola recently reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year, to $11.30 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. What Coca-Cola Does: Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau.

McDonald's