Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained Apple with a Buy. Apple shares rose 2.5% to $161.27 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL price target from $54 to $40. However, Morgan Stanley analyst Jamie Rollo maintained the stock with an Underweight. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares fell 2.2% to $37.03 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James reduced Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $442 to $417. However, Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard shares rose 0.2% to $353.25 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark reduced Roku, Inc. ROKU price target from $150 to $90. However, Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained the stock with a Buy. Roku shares fell 23.5% to $65.17 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Intel Corporation INTC price target from $46 to $36. However, Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained an Underweight rating on the stock. Intel shares fell 10.7% to $35.45 in pre-market trading.
