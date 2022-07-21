Amazon Scores Brownie Points With Rivian EV Partnership

- Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN electric delivery vans co-developed with Amazon.com Inc AMZN have started delivering packages for the latter.
- This rollout marks the beginning of thousands of Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles in over 100 cities by the end of 2022 and 100,000 across the US by 2030.
- The vehicles are the product of Amazon’s partnership with Rivian, forged in 2019 when Amazon co-founded and became the first signatory of a commitment to reach net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040.
- Also Read: Daimler Subsidiary Torc Zeroes On Amazon Cloud For Self-Driving Trucks
- Amazon looks to exploit the EVs to make deliveries in a handful of cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis.
- In January, Amazon shared plans to buy thousands of electric Ram vans from Stellantis NV STLA.
- It also ordered vans from Mercedes Benz Group AG DMLRY for package deliveries.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.23% at $124.29 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.