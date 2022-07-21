Amazon Scores Brownie Points With Rivian EV Partnership

by

Rivian Automotive, Inc RIVN electric delivery vans co-developed with Amazon.com Inc AMZN have started delivering packages for the latter.

electric delivery vans co-developed with have started delivering packages for the latter. This rollout marks the beginning of thousands of Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles in over 100 cities by the end of 2022 and 100,000 across the US by 2030.

The vehicles are the product of Amazon’s partnership with Rivian, forged in 2019 when Amazon co-founded and became the first signatory of a commitment to reach net-zero carbon across our operations by 2040.

Also Read: Daimler Subsidiary Torc Zeroes On Amazon Cloud For Self-Driving Trucks

Daimler Subsidiary Torc Zeroes On Amazon Cloud For Self-Driving Trucks Amazon looks to exploit the EVs to make deliveries in a handful of cities, including Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis.

In January, Amazon shared plans to buy thousands of electric Ram vans from Stellantis NV STLA .

. It also ordered vans from Mercedes Benz Group AG DMLRY for package deliveries.

for package deliveries. Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.23% at $124.29 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech