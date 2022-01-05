 Skip to main content

Stellantis Partners With Amazon For Digital Vehicle Solutions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 9:14am   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLAhas signed a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The parties will collaborate to deploy Amazon's technology and software expertise across Stellantis' organization, including vehicle development, building connected in-vehicle experiences, and training automotive software engineers.
  • Amazon will deliver software solutions for Stellantis' new digital cabin platform, STLA SmartCockpit, starting in 2024.
  • The two companies will create a suite of software-based products and services that integrate with customers' digital lives and add value over time through regular over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 2.37% at $20.77, while AMZN is down 0.22% at $3,343.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

