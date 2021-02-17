Daimler Subsidiary Torc Zeroes On Amazon Cloud For Self-Driving Trucks
- Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) (OTC: DMLRY) Truck subsidiary Torc Robotics has designated Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud provider for data transfer, storage, and compute capacity for the deployment of its fleet of self-driving test trucks in New Mexico and Virginia.
- Torc is responsible for the commercializing of Level 4 autonomous systems for trucking customers.
- AWS’s quick, secure data transfer, smart tiered storage, organized orchestration and analytics tools, and high-performance multi-core CPU and GPU compute will assist Torc in the quick scale-up of the agile and cost-efficient development platform and fast-track its testing and commercialization of the technology.
- Torc’s test fleet in New Mexico has generated petabytes of data (1 petabyte is 1 million gigabytes) from tests on public roads.
- Torc’s end-to-end software stack gathers and processes raw data from multiple sensors, including lidar, radar, and cameras.
- The next generation of test trucks has integrated more sensors at higher resolutions for object detection at longer ranges apart from expanding the routes and fleet size.
- Price action: DDAIF shares closed marginally up 0.32% at $78.44 on Tuesday.
