4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Snap, Analog Devices And More

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Analog Devices

The Trade: Analog Devices, Inc. ADI Director Tunc Doluca sold a total of 2,300 shares at an average price of $160.00. The insider received around $368 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Deutsche Bank maintained Analog Devices with a Hold and lowered the price target from $185 to $165.

Deutsche Bank maintained Analog Devices with a Hold and lowered the price target from $185 to $165. What Analog Devices Does: Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker.

HubSpot



The Trade: HubSpot, Inc. HUBS Executive Chair Brian Halligan sold a total of 8,500 shares at an average price of $279.20. The insider received around $2.37 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Piper Sandler recently maintained HubSpot with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $600 to $350.

Piper Sandler recently maintained HubSpot with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $600 to $350. What HubSpot Does: HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform.

Snap

The Trade: Snap Inc. SNAP Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman sold a total of 34,032 shares at an average price of $14.08. The insider received around $479.1 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Keybanc maintained Snap with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $27 to $25.

Keybanc maintained Snap with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $27 to $25. What Snap Does: Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

