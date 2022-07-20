Wells Fargo Cuts Lockheed Martin Price Target By ~18%

- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers lowered the price target on Lockheed Martin Corp LMT to $406 (3% upside) from $496 while maintaining the Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst believes that LMT will struggle to outgrow its defense peers with large F-35 exposure where sales are flattish from here.
- Akers says that LMT is still seeing supply chain impacts and expects these to continue through year-end. Delayed agreement on F-35 lot 15-17 deal affected sales and cash in the quarter, to be recovered after the contract is signed.
- The analyst stated that LMT's new contract is not seen as margin dilutive. LMT's outlook assumes continued accelerated payments to suppliers.
- While LMT did not provide an updated long-term sales outlook, it noted it will take 2-3 years for the "clutch to engage" in recent demand translating to sales (2024 and beyond), said Akers.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag also lowered Lockheed Martin's price target to $522 (32% upside) from $525 while maintaining the Overweight ratings on the shares.
- Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 1.20% at $394.92 on the last check Wednesday.
