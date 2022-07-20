Apple's Latest Move Establishes Its Conviction In Healthcare Tech - Brief Overview

- Apple Inc AAPL released a report offering a sweeping view of its approach to healthcare in the eight years since it began releasing health features on iPhones.
- Apple had also collaborated with Stanford University School of Medicine to conduct large-scale formal medical studies.
- The report outlined a strategy courting consumers with health and fitness features while engaging with traditional healthcare systems.
- Apple shared its focus on providing a secure place to store their health and medical information on iPhones while using tools like the Apple Watch to caution users toward better health.
- Apple's system can now store 150 types of encrypted health data.
- Apple shared its efforts with medical researchers to allow them to use Apple devices to conduct studies and enable patients to share and discuss data collected by Apple devices so that they can monitor their health better between doctor's visits.
- Apple looks to keep developing health-related features for users and the healthcare industry.
- Apple strategized to transform AirPods into a health device, enhancing hearing, reading body temperature, and monitoring posture. Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google had also followed suit.
- However, Meta Platforms Inc's META smartwatch mostly revolved around its metaverse ambitions.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.69% at $153.56 on the last check Wednesday.
