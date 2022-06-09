Facebook Parent Meta Pauses Dual Camera Smartwatch Project

- Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's FB Reality Labs division has suspended its work on the smartwatch codenamed 'Milan' after two years to focus on other wrist-worn devices, Bloomberg reports.
- The smartwatch, which was a part of its metaverse ambitions, was likely to include activity tracking, music playback, and messaging.
- A prototype of the device included dual-cameras, differentiating it from market leaders like the Apple Inc AAPL Apple Watch.
- Also Read: Meta Looks To Cutback In Reality Labs In Its Quest For Metaverse
- Meta positioned one camera below the display as per images and video of a prototype. The second camera was on the backside against the wearer's wrist.
- The second camera would help users remove the watch face from its strap to take pictures quickly, making electromyography a top priority for Meta.
- Electromyography helped use hands as a "controller" for other devices and looked to play an essential role in Meta's metaverse.
- Meta previously looked to launch the smartwatch in spring 2023 at around $349.
- During its April earnings call, Meta discussed cost cuts and prioritization of projects and hirings to beat the slowdown.
- Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.51% at $196.64 on Wednesday.
