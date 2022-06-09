Facebook Parent Meta Pauses Dual Camera Smartwatch Project

by

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's FB Reality Labs division has suspended its work on the smartwatch codenamed 'Milan' after two years to focus on other wrist-worn devices, Bloomberg reports.

Reality Labs division has suspended its work on the smartwatch codenamed 'Milan' after two years to focus on other wrist-worn devices, Bloomberg reports. The smartwatch, which was a part of its metaverse ambitions, was likely to include activity tracking, music playback, and messaging.

A prototype of the device included dual-cameras, differentiating it from market leaders like the Apple Inc AAPL Apple Watch.

Apple Watch. Also Read: Meta Looks To Cutback In Reality Labs In Its Quest For Metaverse

Meta Looks To Cutback In Reality Labs In Its Quest For Metaverse Meta positioned one camera below the display as per images and video of a prototype. The second camera was on the backside against the wearer's wrist.

The second camera would help users remove the watch face from its strap to take pictures quickly, making electromyography a top priority for Meta.

Electromyography helped use hands as a "controller" for other devices and looked to play an essential role in Meta's metaverse.

Meta previously looked to launch the smartwatch in spring 2023 at around $349.

During its April earnings call, Meta discussed cost cuts and prioritization of projects and hirings to beat the slowdown.

Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 0.51% at $196.64 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia