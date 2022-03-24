 Skip to main content

Google Tries Its Luck At Health Monitoring From Home Like Apple
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 3:07pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looked to test whether capturing heart sounds and eyeball images via smartphones could help people identify elevated risk issues at home.
  • Google investigated whether the smartphone's built-in microphone could detect heartbeats and murmurs when placed over the chest to enable early detection of heart valve disorders, the company said in its blog.
  • The eye research focused on detecting diseases related to diabetes from photos. 
  • Also Read: Apple Trying To Evolve AirPods Into Health Device: WSJ
  • Google also looked to test whether its artificial intelligence software could analyze ultrasound screenings taken by less-skilled technicians.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.29% at $2,805 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

