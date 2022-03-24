Google Tries Its Luck At Health Monitoring From Home Like Apple
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looked to test whether capturing heart sounds and eyeball images via smartphones could help people identify elevated risk issues at home.
- Google investigated whether the smartphone's built-in microphone could detect heartbeats and murmurs when placed over the chest to enable early detection of heart valve disorders, the company said in its blog.
- The eye research focused on detecting diseases related to diabetes from photos.
- Google also looked to test whether its artificial intelligence software could analyze ultrasound screenings taken by less-skilled technicians.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.29% at $2,805 on the last check Thursday.
