JP Morgan Calls For Coca-Cola to $70: Here Are 4 Other Price Target Changes for Wednesday

- JP Morgan cut The Coca-Cola Company KO price target from $73 to $70. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $62.41 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Johnson & Johnson JNJ from $196 to $192. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.1% to $171.87 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered Wayfair Inc. W price target from $65 to $55. Wayfair shares rose 0.2% to $54.31 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $150 to $170. Netflix shares rose 6.4% to $214.59 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered The Walt Disney Company DIS price target from $151 to $131. Disney shares rose 1.7% to $101.25 in pre-market trading.
