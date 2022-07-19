Key Takeaways From Perion's Discussion At Needham's AdTech Measurement Conference

- Needham summarised Perion Network Ltd's PERI discussion on the "Future of Streaming" last week during Needham's AdTech Measurement Conference. There are top 10 PERI takeaways from the conference.
- Measurement key weakness is that CMOs collect too much data about the wrong things.
- Attention is the most vital metric to measure.
- PERI's SORT measurement product knew what consumers did before it targeted them with an ad.
- PERI used behavioral science in SORT.
- SORT aggregated groups of consumers into similar mindsets and then served them an ad.
- Brands talk about "brand safety" rather than "consumer safety."
- Consumers bought CTV like digital, not like linear TV.
- Automated content creation is an excellent solution to frequency caps.
- CTV is an entire funnel marketing channel.
- Cookie targeting has limited AdTech industry growth.
- PERI allows investors to participate in ad growth in the Open Internet (i.e., outside Walled Gardens), Needham noted.
- Needham expects ad growth in 2022 to be robust based on a post-COVID bounce in consumer spending and advertisers trying to influence consumer spending choices.
- Also, because PERI has interactive CTV ad units, its CTV revs are proliferating.
- Because advertising revenue has high incremental gross margins, Needham saw an upside to its EBITDA and EPS estimates for PERI in 2022.
- Additionally, Needham believes PERI has lower regulatory risks than other open internet ad-driven competitors.
- Needham reiterated a Buy on Perion with a price target of $32.
- Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 3.01% at $18.51 on the last check Tuesday.
