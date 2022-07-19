ñol

Read Why Triumph Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 12:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli reduced the price target on Triumph Group Inc TGI to $20 (an upside of 38%) from $24 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing quarterly results for Commercial Aerospace and Defense.
  • The analyst noted Q2 earnings season looks challenging due to continued supply chain pressures, inflation, and a potential looming recession.
  • Ciarmoli remains confident about the long-term trajectory of defense spending but warns that inflation and supply chain appear as near-term threats.
  • Earlier today, Triumph and Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) entered into a four-year agreement to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for Boeing Co BA 787 landing gear and cargo door actuation control systems for an Asia Pacific operator.
  • The company plans to perform the work at its Actuation Products and Services hydraulic actuation centers of excellence in Yakima, Washington, and Clemmons, North Carolina.
  • Also, Triumph's Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut, received a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to support the U.S. Army on Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleets.
  • The order is part of a five-year contract to complete the upgrade of approximately 3,100 digital electronic control units on the two fleets. 
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 5.94% at $14.45 on the last check Tuesday.

