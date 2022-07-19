Read Why Triumph Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli reduced the price target on Triumph Group Inc TGI to $20 (an upside of 38%) from $24 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing quarterly results for Commercial Aerospace and Defense.

Ciarmoli remains confident about the long-term trajectory of defense spending but warns that inflation and supply chain appear as near-term threats.

Earlier today, Triumph and Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A) entered into a four-year agreement to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for Boeing Co BA 787 landing gear and cargo door actuation control systems for an Asia Pacific operator.

Also, Triumph's Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut, received a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to support the U.S. Army on Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleets.

The order is part of a five-year contract to complete the upgrade of approximately 3,100 digital electronic control units on the two fleets.

Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 5.94% at $14.45 on the last check Tuesday.

