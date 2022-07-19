Citigroup Cuts Price Target On This Mega Tech Stock; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

- Citigroup lowered price target for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $364 to $330. However, Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to trade at $254.64 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse reduced Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $273 to $245. Meta Platforms shares rose 1.6% to $169.84 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Dollar General Corporation DG from $240 to $275. Dollar General shares rose 0.3% to $244.85 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Dell Technologies Inc. DELL from $58 to $54. Dell shares rose 3.1% to $43.89 on Tuesday.
- UBS lowered the price target on Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN from $49 to $44. Werner Enterprises shares rose 2.4% to $40.68 on Tuesday.
