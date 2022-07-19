ñol

Credit Suisse Calls For Alphabet to $143: Here Are 4 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 7:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Credit Suisse lowered Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $170 to $143. Alphabet shares rose 0.7% to $109.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted BP p.l.c. BP price target from $42 to $44. BP shares rose 1.4% to $27.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR from $18.5 to $13.5. Extreme Networks shares fell 2.2% to close at $10.39 on Monday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Invitae Corporation NVTA price target from $8 to $2. Invitae shares fell 10.5% to $2.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $1,850 to $1,700. Chipotle shares rose 1.5% to close at $1,319.16 on Monday.

Check out this: IBM And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings