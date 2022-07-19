Accenture And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY22 guidance. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Boston Scientific

The Trade: Boston Scientific Corporation BSX EVP, Human Resources Wendy Carruthers sold a total of 7,500 shares at an average price of $38.00. The insider received around $285 thousand from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Morgan Stanley maintained Boston Scientific with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $51 to $46.

Morgan Stanley maintained Boston Scientific with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $51 to $46. What Boston Scientific Does: Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts.

Pinterest

The Trade: Pinterest, Inc. PINS SVP, Products Naveen Gavini sold a total of 4,756 shares at an average price of $20.01. The insider received around $95.18 thousand as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: A WSJ report recently suggested Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company.

A WSJ report recently suggested Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company. What Pinterest Does: Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.

Accenture

The Trade: Accenture plc ACN Chief Executive – Europe Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold a total of 6,250 shares at an average price of $270.93. The insider received around $1.69 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Piper Sandler maintained Accenture with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $305 to $281.

Piper Sandler maintained Accenture with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $305 to $281. What Accenture Does: Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services.

Eli Lilly and Company