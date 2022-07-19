Markets Bet On Futures With Declining Fear Levels

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed US stock markets remained in the "fear" zone on Tuesday, but saw some easing in the fear level.

US markets started the week on a positive note following mixed bag of earnings results from Bank of America Corporation BAC and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

However, stocks pared gains, with all the major indices turning negative later in the session as investors remained concerned about rising inflation level. The Federal Reserve is due to announce its policy decision next week.

U.S. stock futures are trading higher this morning, with investors now awaiting earnings results from Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Netflix, Inc. NFLX.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones dropping 215.65 points to close at 31,072.61. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also lost 0.84% and 0.81%, respectively on Monday.

At a current reading of 30.0, the index remained in the "fear" zone on Tuesday, following a previous reading of 27.0.