Tesla Layoffs Acquires Momentum: Read To Know

- Tesla Inc TSLA downsized 69 Fremont employees across five different facilities, Silicon Valley Business Journal reports.
- Tesla slashed jobs at its facilities at 901 Page Ave., 47700 Kato Rd., 47400 Kato Rd., 45201 Fremont Blvd., and 45500 Fremont Blvd.
- Some 41 of the employees came from 45500 Fremont Blvd. Another 20 came from 901 Page Ave.
- Tesla had ~22,000 local employees as of 2021. It looks to complete the layoffs by August 27.
- "Changing business needs require us to permanently reduce the number of employees who work at this facility," Nicole Write, Tesla's director, said.
- Tesla did not specify in its notices the positions it's cutting.
- In July, CEO Elon Musk shared plans to lay off about 10% of its salaried workforce, implying the company would leave its hourly workforce largely untouched, notably its factory workers.
- In June, Tesla ousted two employees from Tesla's battery factory near Reno, Nevada, whose total strength was 500.
- Apple Inc AAPL recently joined the likes of Microsoft Corp MSFT, Meta Platforms Inc META, and multiple U.S. banks embracing a defensive stance on hiring in response to the economic uncertainties.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 1.52% at $732.60 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
