Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia

An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws.

What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service that she was fined for bringing a Subway sandwich into Australia from Singapore.

Jessica was returning to Australia after her trip to Europe with a layover in Singapore.

Pointing at the hefty fine in the video, she said, "I just paid $2,600 for my Subway, just from Singapore, you know?"

"I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight, which they're more than happy with."

However, Jessica failed to declare the content in the immigration form. "I thought the little declaration thing you do is for your carry-ons and your luggage, so I didn't tick chicken, and I didn't tick lettuce. Chicken and lettuce!"

Jessica shared that she had quit her job before going on a trip and also has rent to pay with the fine, putting her in a dilemma.

She soon followed this post with another video on TikTok, saying that Subway had sent her a gift card with the same value as the fine. Jessica said that Subway had made her fine "worth every single cent."

Infringements up to $2664 can be issued for breaches of the Biosecurity Act by travelers who fail to declare or make false declarations, The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry spokesperson told the publication.

"All meat products and vegetables must be declared on the Incoming Passenger Card. This is a legal declaration." the spokesperson added.

