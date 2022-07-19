The Russian ambassador to North Korea has said Kim Jong-Un recognized the "independence" of Donetsk and the Lugansk regions without any "selfish goals."

What Happened: Alexander Matsegora, in an interview with Izvestia, said North Korea always does what it considers right in the international arena, "sometimes even harming itself," according to Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

"The North Koreans did not gain anything from us for their recognition of Crimea as part of Russia; they do not write us checks after each vote in our favor in the U.N. or on any other international platform. The DPRK leadership considers Donbas' fight against the Banderite authority a fair one, and it considers the Kyiv regime Washington's puppets," Matsegora reportedly said.

"DPRK is one of very few countries who can afford a totally independent foreign policy."

Last week, North Korea recognized the 'independence' of two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in war-ridden Ukraine. North Korea's ambassador to Russia also presented a document with official recognition.

Following this, Ukraine's foreign ministry severed diplomatic ties with the isolated nation and dubbed the move "an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

North Korea's foreign ministry also retaliated, saying Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues as it is a U.S. ally.

Matsegora further told the publication that North Korea and the Donbas republics have far-reaching cooperation prospects.

"The prospects for cooperation between North Korea and the Donbas republics exist, and they are rather vast. First of all, Korean construction workers who are highly qualified, hard-working, and prepared to labor under the most arduous conditions will be of very serious help in tackling tasks to restore the devastated <...> social, infrastructural, and industrial facilities," he said.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.