Roche Launches Dual Antigen & Antibody Hepatitis C Diagnostic Test

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 6:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Roche Holdings AG RHHBY has launched the Elecsys HCV Duo immunoassay, the first available immunoassay that allows the simultaneous and independent determination of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) antigen and antibody status from a single human plasma or serum sample. 
  • The test can detect the early stage of infection, when the patient is recovering from the virus or showing signs of a chronic infection that may lead to other diseases, such as liver cancer.
  • Also Read: Diagnostic Companies Focus On Monkeypox Tests Following Outbreak; Experts Do Not Count It As Next COVID Yet.
  • The Elecsys HCV Duo assay enables a significantly earlier diagnosis of active hepatitis C virus infection than antibody-only assays by utilizing the dual detection of HCV core antigen and antibodies to HCV.
  • In 2019, 58 million people in the world were living with chronic hepatitis C infection, but only 21% were aware of it, according to World Health Organization data. The disease can lead to death from conditions including cirrhosis and liver failure.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed higher by 2.49% at $42.46 on Friday.

