Roche Launches Dual Antigen & Antibody Hepatitis C Diagnostic Test

has launched the Elecsys HCV Duo immunoassay, the first available immunoassay that allows the simultaneous and independent determination of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) antigen and antibody status from a single human plasma or serum sample. The test can detect the early stage of infection, when the patient is recovering from the virus or showing signs of a chronic infection that may lead to other diseases, such as liver cancer.

The Elecsys HCV Duo assay enables a significantly earlier diagnosis of active hepatitis C virus infection than antibody-only assays by utilizing the dual detection of HCV core antigen and antibodies to HCV.

In 2019, 58 million people in the world were living with chronic hepatitis C infection, but only 21% were aware of it, according to World Health Organization data. The disease can lead to death from conditions including cirrhosis and liver failure.

Price Action: RHHBY shares closed higher by 2.49% at $42.46 on Friday.

