Amazon Wages Price War Against Britain's Leading Supermarket Chain: Key Takeaways

- Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN U.K. grocery business aims to match prices on everyday items versus Tesco PLC TSCDY, intensifying rivalry against Britain's largest supermarket chain, the Business Times reports.
- Amazon chose to fight out Tesco's Clubcard loyalty initiative in the produce, meat, and fish categories.
- Amazon expanded its business selling groceries in the U.K. under its Amazon Fresh banner, reaching 19 stores, including one outside London in the town of Sevenoaks.
- Amazon also has deals like its private label range and offers same-day delivery on grocery orders in some areas.
- Britain's grocers have battled to keep prices low for shoppers while coping with soaring inflation.
- The grocers faced intense competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl.
- Tesco and J Sainsbury, the country's second-largest grocer, match hundreds of products to Aldi.
- Amazon Fresh launched in the U.K. in 2016, while Tesco controls just over 27% of the market.
- The Big Four grocers, Tesco, Sainsbury plc JSAIY, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC MRWSY, and Asda Group, control about two-thirds of the market.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.51% at $115.27 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
