Amazon Wages Price War Against Britain's Leading Supermarket Chain: Key Takeaways

Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN U.K. grocery business aims to match prices on everyday items versus Tesco PLC TSCDY , intensifying rivalry against Britain's largest supermarket chain, the Business Times reports.

Amazon expanded its business selling groceries in the U.K. under its Amazon Fresh banner, reaching 19 stores, including one outside London in the town of Sevenoaks.

Amazon also has deals like its private label range and offers same-day delivery on grocery orders in some areas.

Britain's grocers have battled to keep prices low for shoppers while coping with soaring inflation.

The grocers faced intense competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Tesco and J Sainsbury , the country's second-largest grocer, match hundreds of products to Aldi.

The Big Four grocers, Tesco, Sainsbury plc JSAIY , Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC MRWSY , and Asda Group, control about two-thirds of the market.

