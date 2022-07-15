ñol

Benchmark Reduces Boeing Price Target By 20% - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 3:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan lowered the price target for Boeing Co BA to $200 (36% upside) from $250 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • Sullivan states that Boeing's CEO Calhoun indicated in June at a conference that "the multi-year water torture of internal supply-side negative news" is at an inflection point.
  • Related: RBC Capital Cuts Boeing Price Target By 9%     
  • The analyst noted that the company reported better-than-expected 737 deliveries for Q2 and asserted that the 737 supply chain production is at the previously expected 31 planes per month.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $147.31 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia

