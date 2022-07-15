Benchmark Reduces Boeing Price Target By 20% - Read Why

by

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan lowered the price target for Boeing Co BA to $200 (36% upside) from $250 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.

analyst Josh Sullivan lowered the price target for to $200 (36% upside) from $250 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares. Sullivan states that Boeing's CEO Calhoun indicated in June at a conference that "the multi-year water torture of internal supply-side negative news" is at an inflection point.

Related : RBC Capital Cuts Boeing Price Target By 9%

: RBC Capital Cuts Boeing Price Target By 9% The analyst noted that the company reported better-than-expected 737 deliveries for Q2 and asserted that the 737 supply chain production is at the previously expected 31 planes per month.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $147.31 on the last check Friday.

BA shares are trading higher by 0.11% at $147.31 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.