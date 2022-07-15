Burberry Clocks 1% Comp Sales Growth In Q1 Hit By China Lockdowns

by

reported a Q1 comparable store sales increase of 1%, impacted by the lockdowns in China. Excluding Mainland China, comparable store sales grew by 16%. Sales in the Asia Pacific fell 16%, with Mainland China down 35%. Comparable store sales in the Americas decreased by 4%.

In contrast, sales in EMEIA grew 47% as the business annualized the lockdowns in Q1 FY22.

"While the current macro-economic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth," said CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.

Price Action: BURBY shares closed lower by 0.99% at $19.56 on Thursday.

