ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Burberry Clocks 1% Comp Sales Growth In Q1 Hit By China Lockdowns

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read
  • British luxury brand Burberry Group BURBY reported a Q1 comparable store sales increase of 1%, impacted by the lockdowns in China. Excluding Mainland China, comparable store sales grew by 16%.
  • Sales in the Asia Pacific fell 16%, with Mainland China down 35%. Comparable store sales in the Americas decreased by 4%.
  • In contrast, sales in EMEIA grew 47% as the business annualized the lockdowns in Q1 FY22.
  • "While the current macro-economic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth," said CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.
  • Price Action: BURBY shares closed lower by 0.99% at $19.56 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsRetail SalesGeneral